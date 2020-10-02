Is Cameron Jordan Heading to the Hall of Fame?

Is New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan a future candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

While he still has some work to do, I believe he is.

Now, what is going to hurt Jordan is his consistency. All he's ever done is play outstanding football, while never putting up that "headline-grabbing" season.

He's never led the league in sacks, never has been named NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, and has often been overshadowed by the likes of Aaron Donald and J.J. Watt, but man...has he been some kind of good, year in, and year out.

The son of former NFL tight end, Steve Jordan, Jordan currently has 87 career sacks, which ranks 57th in NFL history.

While he has yet to record a sack this season, Jordan has tallied at least 12 sacks for three consecutive seasons and needs 13 this year to tie Andre Tippett for 34th, with 100.

Father Time catches up with everyone, but Jordan has gotten better with age, compiling 15.5 sacks last season, a new career-high, to go along with 53 tackles.

Let's say Jordan has three productive years left, in which he racks up 10 sacks per season, giving him at least 30 more, before a fourth season in which puts up another four sacks.

That would give him 35 more, pushing his total to 122 over his career, which would push him into the top 20 in NFL history.

That's extremely realistic and would put him near the totals of the likes of Derrick Thomas (126.5), Rickey Jackson (128), Lawrence Taylor (132.5), and Richard Dent (137.5), who are all members of the Pro Football Hal of Fame.

You want durability? Jordan has played in 147-consecutive games since being drafted by the Saints in 2011.

He's a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team.

Again; he still has some work to do, but Jordan is a legitimate future candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jordan, who was the 24th-overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, has played parts of ten seasons for the Saints, following a stellar collegiate career at Cal.

The 6-foot-4, 287-pound Jordan played in all 16 games, including 15 as a starter, at defensive end as a rookie in 2011, while compiling 18 tackles, including one sack.

In 2012, Jordan once again played in all 16 games, all as a starter, generating 41 tackles, to go along with 8 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

During 2013, a season in which he was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time, Jordan totaled 29 tackles, to go along with a career-high 12 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

After a little bit of a drop off in 2014, where he slipped to 31 tackles and 7.5 sacks, Jordan rebounded with another Pro Bowl year in 2015, compiling 32 tackles and 10 sacks.

After another good year in 2016, in which he totaled 58 tackles and 7.5 sacks, Jordan began a great run, which went through last season and continues into this one.

In ten seasons in the NFL, all with the Saints, Jordan has not missed a game, appearing in 147, while starting 146, accumulating 476 tackles, 87 sacks, and ten fumble recoveries.

There's no doubt that Jordan will one day be inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, but a couple of more solid seasons, and we may be talking even more seriously about him earning induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.