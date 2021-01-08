Iowa State Defensive Tackle Latrell Bankston Transferring to UL

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em.

It's cliché, but that's what's basically happening with now former Iowa State defensive tackle Latrell Bankston.

The junior from Woodstock, Georgia announced on Thursday afternoon that he is transferring to the University of Louisiana.

Bankston was a highly touted JUCO recruit when he committed to play for Iowa State.

In his first and only season with the Cyclones, Bankston notched 16 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Texas, which included two timely sacks.

For the season opening loss to UL, Bankston recorded 3 tackles and one sack.

“To my family, friends and supporters, you guys have always been there for me no matter the circumstances of my situation," Bankston tweeted. "I have been through numerous trials and tribulations just to get here and to be put in this situation with the best group of coaches I could possibly find is God blessing me with a chance to be successful. With that, I’ll be forever grateful for y’all. To my former teammates, you guys have molded me and taught and installed a sense of leadership, love and determination that will forever influence me to be the best man and teammate I can be for the rest of my life. And to my Mom and Dad, you guys will forever be honored when I play, workout and practice and with whatever I do and I’ll forever hold myself to a high standard to never tarnish the last name Bankston. With that being said, I’m going to be a Ragin’ Cajun baby. We are going to take over and leave a legacy for years to come. Let’s geaux.”

Bankston entered the transfer portal on December 23 and did not participate in Iowa State's game in the Fiesta Bowl. And with the special NCAA rule this year, Bankston will have two more years of eligibility for the Ragin' Cajuns.