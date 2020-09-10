Iota’s Gavin LeBlanc Commits to DII School

A local prep baseball standout will apparently be heading to a school in a neighboring state to continue his athletic/academic career.

Gavin LeBlanc, who currently attends Iota High School, shared on social media earlier this week that he has verbally committed to Mississippi College, an NCAA Division II school, located in Clinton, Mississippi.

A left-handed pitcher, LeBlanc reportedly has a fastball that tops out in the mid-upper '80s.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound LeBlanc plays travel baseball for the Louisiana Knights.

LeBlanc is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.