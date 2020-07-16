Insane Basketball Trick Shot By An Excavator [Video]

Quarantine life has led to many practicing their best trick shots.

ESPN's SportsCenter, KATC-TV3 and many other sports outlets have featured and ranked amazing trick shots.

The most difficult part of a trick shot at this point is finding originality.

Similar to the NBA's Slam Dunk contest, when so many videos of various trick shots have already been captured, it becomes harder to create a new one that impresses.

Today, I came across an excavator shooting a basketball (or is it a small bolder?) successfully.

I'm impressed.

Just don't let the excavator start dunking.