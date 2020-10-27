Injured QB Brennan Back at Practice for LSU on Monday

LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan was back on the practice field for the LSU Tigers football team on Monday afternoon. Brennan who missed Saturday's game against South Carolina because of an injury took to the practice field in limited action as the Tigers prepare to travel to Auburn for a Saturday afternoon game there.

LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron said Brennan's time on the field and snaps were limited to about 25% of his normal practice schedule. Coach "O" said the Tiger coaching and training staff would evaluate Brennan's performance and health on a daily basis as the week of practice moves forward.

Several LSU fans have already started rumbling about a quarterback controversy after Saturday night's excellent performance by LSU Freshman QB TJ Finley. Finley completed 17 of 21 passes for 265 yards Saturday night against South Carolina in a game the Tigers won handily 52-24.

As you might imagine Coach Orgeron shrugged off any talk of a dustup at the quarterback position. I mean, come on, it was South Carolina after all. However, Coach Orgeron did not say Brennan would be back under center for Saturday afternoon. The coaching staff says they will take their time to make sure Brennan has fully recovered from what was described as a core injury during the LSU loss to Missouri.

To quote Coach "O",

If Myles is healthy, he's our first-team quarterback, but I'm not putting him in unless he's 100%.

That quote was chronicled in a story published by Andrew Clay of KATC Television.

While many fans have been disappointed in the LSU 1 win and 2 loss start to the season, you can't really pin the losses on Myles Brennan. According to stats from LSU, Brennan has completed 60% of his passes and already thrown for over 1,100 yards in the games he's played. Eleven of those passes have gone for touchdowns.

So, just like Hurricane Season, it's "wait and see" what develops but you can rest assured that Coach O and the Tigers will put their best available athletes on the field come Saturday afternoon at Auburn. Saturday's game is the featured SEC game on the CBS television network with kickoff set for 2:30 pm.