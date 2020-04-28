Indiana Offers Beau Chene’s Devon Manuel

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have more Power Five competition in their quest to land a local prep football standout.

Devon Manuel, an offensive lineman who attends Beau Chene High School, was recently offered a scholarship by Indiana.

For Manuel, the offer is his fourth from a Power Five school.

Last month, Manuel was offered by Arkansas.

The offer by Arkansas was the first extended to Manuel from an SEC school.

Louisiana offered a scholarship to Manuel in February.

February was a busy month for Manuel, who was also offered by Louisiana Tech, Grambling St., and Houston earlier during the month.

The 6-foot-8, 300-pound Manuel is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Manuel has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Kansas, Iowa St., Tulane, Nicholls St., Texas Southern, and South Alabama.