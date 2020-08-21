Incredible Waterspouts in the Gulf of Mexico [Video]

When you work offshore you can see some pretty crazy things happening in the Gulf of Mexico. Raney Frederick got some amazing video of not one but three waterspouts churning in the Gulf all at the same time.

Fredrick shared this video with KATC's Cheif Meteorologist Rob Perillo showing three huge waterspouts twisting around in the Gulf and honestly, it's kinda creepy.

I mean, these are literally tornadoes made of water.

From oceanservice.noaa.gov -

Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water or move from land to water. They have the same characteristics as a land tornado. They are associated with severe thunderstorms and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning.

If a waterspout does travel onto land it can cause significant damage. The good news is that when they do make it onto land they usually fall apart pretty quickly.

Below is an incredible picture sent to us by Nathan Leblanc showing five waterspouts, possibly seven in the Gulf of Mexico.