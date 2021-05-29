Incredible Military Movie Montage is Everything You Need This Memorial Day [Video]

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Hopefully, you're enjoying a relaxing three-day weekend this Memorial Day. As we enjoy some extra time with our loved ones, let's make certain to remember and thank those responsible for us being able to have this time, our nation's military.

Originally begun as "Decoration Day" in 1868 to remember fallen Civil War soldiers. It was dubbed "Decoration Day" because "Southern women decorated the graves of soldiers even before the Civil War’s end" according to Wikipedia.com.

In 1971, Congress standardized the holiday as "Memorial Day", marking the last Monday in May as the day for its observance.

I found this YouTube video montage of military movies, and it's a great watch for Memorial Day.

From YouTube -

Memorial Day isn't about picnics or vacation. It isn't even about honoring veterans. It's about The Fallen. These classic films, while refusing to glorify war, nevertheless pay tribute to the men and women who paid the ultimate price for their country.

 

