In 2022 “Aaron Rodgers will be a New Orleans Saint” Says Ex-Packers Teammate

Who Dat say Aaron Rodgers gonna join dem' Saints?

Former Packers DB Will Blackmon seriously fanned the flames on the rumor that his former teammate Aaron Rodgers could be headed to New Orleans. Due to Blackmon's friendship with Rodgers, and the fact that he said it was such conviction, some are saying a solid dose of credibility has just been added to the "what if" scenario.

Next year, Aaron Rodgers will be a New Orleans Saint.

Blackmon spilled his prediction of Rodgers joining the Saints during a sit down with TMZ Sports, and just as the outlet said:

Blackmon's prediction is a bold one ... but it's not necessarily uninformed -- you'll recall, the former NFL defensive back was teammates with Aaron in Green Bay from 2006 through 2009.

We're all aware of the drama that Rodgers went through with the Packers this offseason, and even before Blackmon's prediction, word around the league is that this will be his last year in Green Bay.

While the thought of Aaron Rodgers in New Orleans probably sounds amazing to Saints fans, what about Jameis and Taysom? For what it's worth, the two seem to be putting up fairly "meh" performances in camp, with no quarterback truly standing out from the other.

That's not necessarily good news for the Saints, but Blackmon says he believes Jameis will be the starter but doesn't have much faith that he will do enough to keep the starting QB role in New Orleans—especially with the Saints being so gutted at the reciever position.

Because of this, in addition to the Sean Payton factor, Blackmon and many others believes this will open the door for Aaron Rodgers to make his way down to the Big Easy as the Saints QB in 2022.

Will the Saints make a run for Rodgers? Before they do, they have to worry about facing him as the Saints host Aaron and the Packers, opening up the Season at home vs. Green Bay.

Do you buy Blackmon's prediction? Sound off in the comments and check out what a few people are saying about the possibility of Rodgers as a New Orleans Saint.