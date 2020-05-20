If These South Louisiana Cities or Towns Were NFL Teams Here’s Who They’d Be

I started to think about what defines a city or town a couple of weeks ago and the more I thought about it, I came to the conclusion that it's more than just their image.

There are so many different variables that identify a city or town. For example, the history of a city or town plays a huge role in its image. Likewise, the current state also has an impact on how someone views a certain municipality.

Being a huge NFL football fan, I also recognize that organizations, like cities or towns, have their own identity and perception. So fans view teams as soft or tough and successful or not.

And much like places where we live, an NFL organization's history or current state has EVERYTHING to do with how fans perceive them.

So, with all of that said, what if these cities or towns in South Louisiana were NFL teams. Who would they be?

Let's explore a few below.