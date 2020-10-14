While LSU (1-2) is scheduled to play at #10 Florida (2-1) this Saturday, the game is currently limbo after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Gators football program this week.

If the schools are able to play this weekend, LSU will likely be without starting quarterback Myles Brennan.

LSU beat writer Brody Miller of The Athletic reports.

Brennan has thrown for 1,132 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, while true freshmen backups Max Johnson and TJ Finley have not taken a snap.

In the end, Brennan's doubtful status may not matter, as the likelihood of Florida postponing their matchup with LSU is a strong possibility.