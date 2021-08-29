Ida on the Cusp of Becoming Cat 5 Hurricane

Hurricane Ida continues strengthening overnight as it makes its way towards the Louisiana coastline.

As of the 7 AM Advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Lake Charles, this monster storm is packing 150 mph winds with gusts of 165 mph. That's only 7 mph short of Ida having Category 5 intensity.

KATC Meteorologist Daniel Phillips says Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall around Port Fourchon later Sunday morning.

It is important to note what Daniel says about the impacts for Acadiana, even as Hurricane Ida looks to become a record-breaker for Louisiana: "This does not change the impacts for Acadiana which will likely experience tropical storm conditions." Overnight, the expected impacts improved for the parishes across Acadiana, as you can see in the parish by parish breakdown released by NWS in Lake Charles.

