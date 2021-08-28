Ida Continues Push Towards Louisiana, Still Cat. 2

Hurricane Ida continues on its path towards the Louisiana coast, and the National Hurricane Center says it expects the storm to maintain its track toward landfall near the Terrebonne/Lafourche Parish Line.

Ida is still moving northwest at a clip of 16 miles per hour. As of 7 p.m., Ida is located at 26.6 North, 87.5 West. That's about 285 miles southeast of Houma. Ida remains a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour. Minimum central pressure is 969 millibars.

A high-pressure ridge over Oklahoma and Texas is what's pushing Ida's projected landfall location farther to the east. The National Hurricane Center says it expects Ida to continue following that ridge until after it makes landfall, at which point it will begin a northeasterly track. However, that Oklahoma ridge is competing with a high pressure system off the coast of the Carolinas. If the Oklahoma high pressure system breaks down, the Carolinas ridge would push Ida back towards the west.

Landfall is still expected to happen Sunday afternoon.

NOAA/National Weather Service

The Louisiana gulf coast from Intracoastal City to the mouth of the Mississippi River remains under a hurricane warning. The area from Intracoastal City to Cameron is under a tropical storm warning.

Voluntary evacuation orders are in place for Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish, Jeff Davis Parish, Lower St. Martin Parish, Calcasieu Parish, and Acadia Parishes. The areas of St. Mary Parish south of the Intracoastal Waterway are under a mandatory evacuation order. Special needs patients who live south of LA 14 in Vermilion Parish are also under a mandatory evacuation.

On Saturday, Governor John Bel Edwards addressed Hurricane Ida and its impending impact on the state.

