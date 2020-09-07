Ian Montz Decommits From UL Baseball

A local prep multi-sport standout, who previously committed to play college baseball for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, apparently has decided against doing that after all.

Ian Montz, who attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media last Friday that he has decommitted from Louisiana, and that he is reopening his recruitment.

Back in September of last year, Montz issued a verbal commitment to play baseball for Louisiana.

Since then, Montz has been offered football scholarships by the likes of McNeese St., who also offered him in baseball, along with Nicholls St., Lamar, and Southern.

Montz has also been offered by Southeastern Louisiana.

A left-handed hitter who also throws from the left side, Montz is an outfielder, who also is used as a pitcher at the prep level.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Montz is a defensive back in football, helping the Wreckin' Rams to an unbeaten season and the Class 5A state title in 2019.

Montz is scheduled to graduate from Acadiana in the spring of 2021.