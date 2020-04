Eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed in the Breaux Bridge area due to a 18-wheeler. The accident is just past exit 109. Local police are diverting traffic off of the interstate at exit 109, but drivers are able to re-enter the interstate from the next on-ramp.

From LSP Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen: Traffic is being rerouted to I-49 due to that crash. If you can take an alternate route to get to Henderson you can get back on I-10 there.