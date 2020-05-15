The National Hurricane Center wants you to be prepared before, during, and after the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which is June 1 through November 30. They have a comprehensive guide to getting ready, even if you don't think you need to. Some of the things you need for preparation are below, and regardless of what you think, it's never too early to get started. Now is the perfect time for you to get a game plan together with your family.

Here is a list of items to put in your Family Plan Emergency Kit from The Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

Flashlight

Extra batteries

Bottled water (at least 3 gallons per person)

Battery Powered Radio

Battery Powered Lantern

First aid kit and essential medications-prescription medications and list of medications for each person

Identification

Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide

Canned food and non-electric can opener

Special items for infants, elderly or disabled family members

Ready to eat canned meats, fruits and vegetables

High energy foods, like peanut butter, jelly, crackers,

Vitamins

Utility knife, shut off wrench, and pliers

Tape

Compass

Paper and pencils

Extra pair of glasses and sunglasses

Plastic sheeting

Soap

Personal items

Plastic garbage bag and ties

Pet food

Protective clothing, rain gear

Clothing and bedding: a change of clothes, footwear and a sleeping bag or bedroll and pillow for each household member

Car keys and keys to the place you may be going (friend's or relative's home)

Written instructions on how to turn off electricity, gas and water if authorities advise you to do so. Remember, you'll need a professional to turn them back on.

The following tips from the Governor's Office of Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security are for preparation under their 'Get a Game Plan' initiative, and they are also available on their free app