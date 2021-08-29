Hurricane Ida continues to move at a snail’s pace through Southeast Louisiana, now as a Category 2, dropping to 105 mile per hour sustained winds with gusts of 125 miles per hour.

That's according to the 10 PM Advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ida is turning northward over southeastern Louisiana with a catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding. The entire city of New Orleans lost power.

The powerful, slow-moving storm even reversed the flow of the Mississippi river.

A small sample of Ida’s destruction across Southeast Louisiana: Meteorologist Scot Pilie says Ida has ripped off a section of the roof above WGNO in Galleria in Metairie and has sent water pouring into their studio.

Ida is moving North Northwest at only 9 miles per hour and is moving about 40 miles to the west-northwest of New Orleans and about 30 miles to the east-southeast of Baton Rouge

Lafayette and St. Martin parishes are under a mandatory curfew until 7 AM Monday morning; Iberia and St. Mary Parishes until 6 AM.

