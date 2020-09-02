Hunters for the Hungry Clean Out Your Freezer Day Set for Sept. 20

Hunting season is right around the corner, so it's probably time to make room in your freezer for this year's harvest.

Hunters For The Hungry have announced that this year's Clean Out Your Freezer Day is set for September 20th.

The group will accept any properly packaged, labeled and dated game, fish, or other protein at one of its multiple drop-off locations throughout the state. Most drop-off locations will be ready and equipped to accept donations on that day, but you're encouraged to visit CleanOutYourFreezer.com to check the information for your community.

“Thanks to all of the sportsmen who shared and donated to Clean Out Your Freezer Day 2019, we set a new record by collecting over 30,000 pounds of protein through the state. This provided 120,000 meals to the needy,” says Julie Grunewald, executive director of Hunters For The Hungry.

With the help of local food banks, churches, and community organizations, H4H is able to pull together a successful effort to provide for the five major food banks in Louisiana.

The following Acadiana area drop-off locations will be available on Sunday, September 20 from 10 am to 3 pm: