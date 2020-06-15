Hunter Herring Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently going to add a standout prep quarterback from the northern portion of the state to one of their future recruiting classes.

Hunter Herring, who currently attends Ouachita Christian School in Monroe, Louisiana, shared on social media last Friday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

The commitment came just two days after the Cajuns extended an official offer to Herring last Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Herring, who threw for 1,794 and 27 touchdowns last season, while rushing for another 1,123 yards and 25 touchdowns, has also reportedly been offered by Nicholls St.

Herring, former ULM baseball commitment, is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.