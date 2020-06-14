Humorous Hidden Message Behind Wallpaper From Two Decades Ago

We all know how frustrating it is to remove and apply wallpaper to a room. It requires a lot of patience and time. A woman in London decided to redecorate one of the rooms in her house and yes, it was wallpaper. When she was stripping the wallpaper, she found a little surprise. As she peeled back the old layers of paper she discovered a message that someone wrote on the wall. I’m sure that must have been a bit of “oh wow!” moment.

Charlotte Morrison told Fox News when she found the message it made all of the hours spent stripping the wallpaper worth it. The message was dated and had been hidden behind the walls for over two decades. So what did this mystery message say? Well, it was a tip. A big tip that helped Morrison save some time. The message read, “If you ever need to wallpaper this room again, it will take eight rolls of wallpaper. I bought just six rolls at $21.00 per roll. I didn’t have enough (it really pissed me off).” The note was signed “Jon” and was dated December 21, 1997. You gotta love this guy’s humor.

Morrison posted a picture of the message on Facebook and it received over 17,000 likes and shared over 14,000 times. Well, that helped the post make so many rounds that it eventually reached Jon’s family and they contacted Morrison. Jon doesn’t use Facebook so he had no idea how many people saw his message.

Believe it or not, Morrison doesn’t know if she will wallpaper it again. She told Fox News, that they have been torn whether to wallpaper or paint. She said she originally wanted to paint, but since finding the note, she would like to test Jon’s math. (Insert smiley face).

I personally would feel like it was a sign to wallpaper and leave the note on the wall.