Someone is ready for winter.

Watch as a huge squirrel races across a wire and its weight doesn't seem to be hindering its agility on the wire.

I assume that this squirrel has put on weight for the winter, but I don't know if I have ever seen a squirrel this big.

Either it knows where all of the acorns are or this squirrel has someone feeding it on the side. Whatever the case may be, this furry little guy has some meat on its bones.