How to Watch/Listen to Saints vs Raiders Tonight

Our New Orleans Saints are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in their first road game of the 2020 season tonight for Monday Night Football.

It's the first-ever game being played at Allegiant Stadium. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there won't be any fans in the stands.

Nonetheless, it should be a great game between two 1-0 teams.

It will also be the first game for the Saints without All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is out for tonight's matchup due to a high ankle sprain suffered at the end of the Bucs game in Week 1.

Meanwhile, the Saints defense will have their hands full trying to contain a young but talented Raiders offense led by running back Josh Jacobs. The second-year back is looking to break the streak of 44 straight games in which the Saints defense has not allowed a 100-yard game from an opposing running back.

The game also serves as a homecoming of sorts for two Saints players that once donned the Silver and Black in Oakland -- tight end Jared Cook and running Latavius Murray.

Below is important information regarding tonight's matchup including how to listen/watch/stream and more.

THE GAME

When: Monday, September 21, 7:15 pm

All-Time Series Record: Series tied, 6-6-1

Last Meeting: 2016, Raiders won, 35-34

Raiders in 2019: 7-9, missed playoffs

HOW TO LISTEN IN LAFAYETTE

HOW TO WATCH ON TV

STREAMING