How to Listen to UL Sports on the Radio This Weekend

It's going to be another busy weekend, as Lousiana Ragin' Cajun baseball and softball once again overlap with basketball, but we have you covered on our airwaves.

Starting with softball, the 9th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be in Gainsville, Florida to take on the 6th-ranked Florida Gators in a huge three-game, weekend, non-conference series.

Louisiana plays Florida on Friday at 5 pm (CDT), Saturday at noon, and Sunday at 11 am.

You can hear all five softball games on ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball team returns home this weekend, hosting three games at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

The Cajuns will play host to the Sam Houston St. Bearkats in a three-game, weekend, non-conference series, with games times set for 6 o'clock on Friday night, 2 pm on Saturday afternoon, and 1 o'clock on Sunday afternoon.

You can hear all three UL baseball games on News Talk 96.5 KPEL-FM, kpel965.com, and the KPEL mobile app.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun women's basketball team travels to Conway, South Carolina on Saturday to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a big Sun Belt Conference match-up.

Tipoff time for UL's final regular-season road game is slated for 1 pm (CDT).

You can hear all the play-by-play action on Talk Radio 960, talkradio960.com, and the 960 AM KROF mobile app.

Finally, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun men's basketball team returns to the hardwood on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Little Rock, Arkansas to meet the Little Rock Trojans in a key Sun Belt Conference contest.

Tipoff time for the Cajuns' final regular-season road contest is scheduled for 2 pm.

You can catch all the action on Hot 107.9, 1079ishot.com, and the Hot 107.9 mobile app.