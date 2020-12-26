How to Choose a Light Bulb [VIDEO]

Ever see people just staring at the 4 million types of light bulbs at Lowe's and Home Depot? You can spot them from across the store. Just look for people who have that 'I'm clueless' look on their faces. Are you one of those people who stand in the light bulb section of a store looking like someone just told you your baby is ugly, mouth open in total shock and disbelief? Have you ever wanted to get a divorce while shopping for light bulbs? You are not alone my friend, you are not alone.

Can we talk about how ridiculously complicated shopping for a light bulb has gotten? What does incandescent mean? What does LED stand for? What wattage do I need if I'm upgrading to LED? Do I need 3500K, 4000K or 6000k and what in the hell is a lumen by the way? Oh, and how long is this $40 bulb going to last me anyway?

Type, wattage, color, base size, indoor/outdoor...all questions you have to answer before buying a light bulb. Remember when a bulb simply said '60 watts' and it was perfect for every socket in your home? Bad news alert...those days are over.

Of all the videos I viewed in search of the perfect bulb buying tutorial, this Energy Star video is the shortest, most thorough and easiest to understand. After watching this video, you will have a better understanding of how to select the safe and proper light bulb for any fixture in your home.