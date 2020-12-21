How To Buy Tickets for the First Responders Bowl Game in Dallas

The 16th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are set to play the UTSA Roadrunners in the ServoPro First Responders Bowl this Saturday, December 26 in Dallas, Texas.

The game will be played at Gerald J. Ford Stadium with kick-off set for 2:30 pm. It'll be broadcast on KATC-TV 3 in Acadiana and on the radio on Hot 107.9 and ESPN 1420.

But, being that the game is just about six hours from Lafayette, we're hoping there will be a decent Cajun fan contingency that will be making the trek to north Texas for the game.

If you want to go to the game, we have complete ticket buying information for you, including details regarding safety protocols and precautions.

All tickets and parking will be digital. Instructions on downloading the ticket app (AXS) will be provided when ordering your tickets.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are no opportunities to select seats, only the section/price point you would like to purchase. Seats will be assigned as best available.

All assigned seating will be in pods of “only” two (2) or four (4) seats, no more, no less. Proper social distancing/spacing will be around each pod. The majority of pods are 4 seats.

All price points will be available: $25, $50, $75, $100, and $125

Click on the following link to review the bowl's 2020 Ticket Policies.

Click here for more information on bowl game health and safety.

Click on one of the following links to start the process of ordering your digital tickets and parking: Get 2 East Sideline Tickets Get 4 East Sideline Tickets Get 2 West Sideline Tickets Get 4 West Sideline Tickets



And of course, there are plenty of hotel options in and around the Dallas/Fort Worth area for bowl week. To check hotel options and availability, click here.