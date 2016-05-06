How Terron Armstead’s Deal Effects The Saints Cap

New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is a happy man after signing his 5 year, $65 million extension. Here's a look at the layout of the deal in regards to the cap. Terms of the year by year details of his contract have been reported by multiple outlets.

He will make an average of $13 million a year, with an $11 million signing bonus. The bonus will be laid out against the cap in increments between 2016 and 2021.

Next season, his cap hit will be $3.075 million. With the Saints currently $3.45 million under the cap, they'll need to adjust several contracts in order to sign their 5 man draft class.

Armstead's salary cap number increases to 10 digit territory for the remainder of the contract following next season.

In 2017, the hit will be $11.5 million, then increase to $12.5 million in 2018, followed by $14 million in 2019, $14 million in 2020 and drop down slightly to $11.75 million in 2021.

Players will large contracts don't always play out the life of the deal. If they are still performing at a high level, they may work on an extension or new deal before their current one ends. If their play slips, a team will cut ties with the player, but still be responsible for portions of the cap hits.

Armstead is now the second highest paid player in Saints history and the second highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL.