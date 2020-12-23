Houston Rockets Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Season Opener Postponed Due To COVID-19 Concerns

The season opener between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder has been postponed for tonight due to COVID-19 concerns. The Rockets team has multiple members that were ruled out for tonight's game due to contact tracing.

Check out the Twitter post from @SportsCenter below

More information from @wojespn shows that Houston did not have enough healthy players on the roster to play tonight

Of course, the controversy was surrounding Rockets star James Harden as he was recently see at a strip club with no mask on. Check out that full story from @Complex below

Here is a video from @adamclanton of the empty Toyota Center in Houston before tonight's now postponed game

A rough start for the new NBA season for these two teams, as it seemed like the league had everything figured out as far as keeping teams safe during this pandemic.

With the NBA making the early call last season to bubble the league in order to continue play, fans of the game would hope that this new season would run smoothly.

This has not proven to be the case, as we are already seeing teams having trouble keeping their players eligible for contest under the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols.

We shall see how the rest of the start of the NBA regularly season shapes out, as 13 other NBA games are slated for the season opener tonight.