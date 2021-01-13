Houston Rockets Trade James Harden To The Brooklyn Nets In Blockbuster Deal

After James Harden recently showed his displeasure with the Houston Rockets, he has now been traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a massive deal that includes other NBA teams as well.

Check out posts from @wojespn and @ShamsCharania on Twitter below

According to the two NBA insiders above, the Nets are sending multiple draft picks and swaps to Houston in exchange for Harden. More teams could be involved in this deal.

One of the top players in the NBA has gotten his wish and is on the way out of Houston. James Harden has publicly shown his frustration with the Rockets team in the past few days.

Now, the team has done what they had to and Harden is headed North to Brooklyn.