Holiday Express Train Announces Louisiana Stops

I know, it's too hot and too early to be talking about Christmas. But, since we all love the holiday season so much it's never too early to start putting items on your wishlist. If you've been wishing for a unique way to share the joy of the holidays, especially with your little ones, you're going to love what is coming to Louisiana in December.

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is coming. This festive holiday-themed train will be making several stops in Louisiana to welcome in the holiday season. The first stop for the Holiday Express is scheduled for November 29th in LaPlace.

From there the Holiday Express will make stops in Gonzales, Baton Rouge, and Pineville. There are also planned stops in Coushatta, Zwolle, Westlake, DeQuincy, Leesville, Mansfield, and Shreveport. You can get the exact dates and times of the train's schedule right here.

Over the past 18 years, the Holiday Express has been a featured part of the Kansas City Southern's charitable programs. The train's visits have generated over $2 million in donations to the Salvation Army at each scheduled stop. Those donations are used to provide warm clothing and other necessities for those in need at Christmastime.

If you'd like to get the jump on making a donation, the company is accepting those online ahead of the train's scheduled departure in late November. The Holiday Express will travel through five different states and stop in over 20 communities on this year's scheduled tour.

Mark the dates on your calendar for a Holiday Express stop near you. Afterall what makes the holidays feel more like the holidays than a brightly decorated train and the even brighter smiles of kids young and old delighted by its appearance.