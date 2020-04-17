Hitching Rings Still Do Exist in Parts of Acadiana

Have you seen one of these in Acadiana?

This photo was posted in the Facebook group "Lafayette Memories" and many were asking, what this ring was used for?

Well, it's called "hitching ring." These rings were used in the "old days" by folks who rode a horse into a town or city.

People would attach/tie their horse to this ring, which is anchored into the cement, and then go into public buildings to conduct business.

Alan Benit was asking in the group if this was the last on in downtown Lafayette and apparently there are still a few around the downtown district.

But more than that, other members started to note that these rings still exist in some of the smaller towns around Acadiana.

Have you seen one of these around Acadiana and if so, where did you see it? Let me know in the comment section below.