Historic Mansion for Sale in New Iberia for $850,000

According to a story in The Advertiser, the home was once owned by New Iberia businessman and Civil War veteran Frederick Larned Gates. It was built in the 1880s and is situated along Bayou Teche on nearly 3 acres of land.

The home features much of its original wood floors, an updated kitchen and master bath, and lots of history in its walls.

The front lawn is home to a great-grandfather of a Live Oak, and the bricked courtyard in the rear of the home is a thing of beauty.

Victoria Dodge goes into further detail about the home and she includes fantastic photos from inside the home in her story in The Advertiser.