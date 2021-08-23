Hill or Winston? Payton Wants to Name Starting Quarterback by Saturday

Jameis Winston will start at quarterback tonight for the New Orleans Saints when they play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Who starts preseason game number two won't define who starts at quarterback in week 1 for New Orleans.

However, the performance of each quarterback tonight likely will.

Many speculated Payton would wait until a few days before the season opener on September 12th against the Green Bay Packers to name the starter at the most important position on the field, even if he made his decision prior to that.

Multiple reports suggest neither quarterback has done enough yet to truly cement themself as QB1, though Winston likely has a slight edge based on the training camp practices open to the media. There is a tremendous weight on tonight's preseason game against the Jaguars for both quarterbacks.

As Peter King points out in his article, Winston is playing in his most important game since losing his starting spot in Tampa Bay in 2019.

Incredibly gifted, Winston was given plenty of opportunity with the Buccaneers after they selected him #1 overall in 2015.

However, turnovers have been his biggest detriment.

On the other hand, Hill carved out his niche as the swiss-army knife do-it-all player in New Orleans, playing on special teams, and at every skill position in the offense.

In 4 starts at quarterback in 2020, Hill went 3-1, but also struggled with turnovers, and did not perform at a level sufficient enough to instill confidence he would be the successor to the great Drew Brees.

Are you ready for some football?

Tonight's preseason game looms large for Hill, Winston, and the 2021 outlook for the Saints.

