Hilarious Video: Cajun Man Goes On Maury To Prove He’s ‘Not The Parrain’

If you're looking for a good laugh, look no further than DJ Rhett's latest overdub.

The man who is responsible for some of the funniest local Cajun overdubs and funny videos dropped a new visual surrounding an episode of Maury Picou where a man goes on the show to prove that he is NOT the Parrain.

This is how DJ Rhett describes the video on his official Facebook page.

Ever been asked to be the parrain and thought, "Crap, another gift to buy?" OG Bigano finds out his fate on the Maury Picou show.

For those who aren't familiar with the Cajun slang: A parrain is a godfather, or spiritual sponsor. When babies are christened, they’re sponsored by a set of godparents, the parrain (godfather), and the nanny (godmother).

Now that you're up to speed, enjoy the video and share it with anyone else who deserves a good laugh.