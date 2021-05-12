Hilarious Technical Glitch Has Meteorologist and Others Laughing Non-Stop [VIDEO]

This was great TV.

A meteorologist in Minneapolis-St. Paul named Jennifer McDermed was doing her forecast recently when the station experienced a hilarious technical issue on air.

As you will see below, the images on the screen slowly started to multiply for some unknown reason and McDermed played it off perfectly.

YouTube via Fox 9

Not only did she start to laugh at the mishap, but she also started to dance on screen, only to enhance this technical issue at the station.

After watching this, I could easily see our friends at KATC doing this in their weather lab if they had this issue.

Sometimes the best thing to do is laugh at yourself when something happens to you that is out of your control, and that's what this meteorologist did here.

Such good stuff.