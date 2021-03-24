High Schooler Calls Out Former NBA Player, Gets Taken to School [Video]
A word to the wise. Pros are always better than Joes.
Brian Scalabrine, who was nicknamed White Mamba during his 11 year NBA career, has not played in the league in 9 seasons, but can still ball.
A TikTok video published yesterday showed a high schooler challenge the former 6'9 forward to a game, with each side betting their shoes.
The high schooler needs a new pair of shoes.
Retired NBA All-Star and 2-time world champion David West said it best.
Scalabrine may be 43 years old, but the former NBA Champion will still take 99.9% of high school basketball players to school, as would any other former NBA veteran who isn't far removed from their playing career.
Every NBA All-Star in New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans History
LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items
UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
2021 NBA All-Stars
Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.
Get our free mobile app