A word to the wise. Pros are always better than Joes.

Brian Scalabrine, who was nicknamed White Mamba during his 11 year NBA career, has not played in the league in 9 seasons, but can still ball.

A TikTok video published yesterday showed a high schooler challenge the former 6'9 forward to a game, with each side betting their shoes.

The high schooler needs a new pair of shoes.

Retired NBA All-Star and 2-time world champion David West said it best.

Scalabrine may be 43 years old, but the former NBA Champion will still take 99.9% of high school basketball players to school, as would any other former NBA veteran who isn't far removed from their playing career.

