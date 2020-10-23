High School Stadium Capacity Increased to 50% at Some Schools

As you listen in to your favorite high school football team's broadcast on the radio tonight, you might notice a little more crowd noise in the background. But then again you might not be tuned in at home and actually attend the game instead thanks to yesterday's announcement by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

During his press briefing, concerning our state's response and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic the Governor said yesterday that high school stadiums in qualifying parishes may increase their capacity to 50%. This modification to his current Phase 3 order will go into effect in time for tonight's football games.

The stipulation is that capacity can increase from 25% capacity to 50% capacity if the school hosting the contest is located in a parish that has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5% or less.

Currently, 26 parishes in the state meet that criterion. In Acadiana that includes Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion. The Governor's change to the Phase 3 guidelines could be rescinded should a parishes COVID-19 positivity rate rise above 5% for more than two consecutive weeks.

This is certainly a step in the right direction as all of us are yearning to return to a sense of normalcy during these pandemic times. As a reminder, if you can't attend your favorite team's games many of them will be broadcast on the radio.

In the case of the Ascension Blue Gators, their game versus Delcambre will be broadcast live on social media. That game has been moved from its usual home on KROF 960 AM to facilitate the broadcast of U.L. Ragin Cajun Football which has a rare Friday night game tonight in Birmingham Alabama versus U.A.B.

For tonight's complete schedule of games and the results of those contests, you can check the Acadiana Post Game Website for that information.