This is another instance in which an outfielder took on a fence, and lost.

In happened during a high school softball game in New York, when Warwick Valley High School outfielder Hannah Hennessy, chasing a long fly ball, had a violent collision with the fence.

Thankfully, Hannah, a James Madison commitment, who is a 4.0 student, scheduled to graduate in 2020, was not seriously injured.

Check it out, below: