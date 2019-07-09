A high school football coaching legend, who guided one local school to a state championship, died on Monday.

James Waguespack, who had stints as the head coach at St. James, Cecilia, and Beau Chene, passed away at the age of 76, one day after suffering a stroke.

A head coach for 32 years before retiring following the 2012 season, Waguespack compiled 231 career victories, which ranks 28th among Louisiana state football coaches.

Inducted into the LHSAA Hall of Fame in April, Waguespack is the only Louisiana coach to guide two different teams to undefeated state championship seasons, doing it at St. James in 1979, before helping Cecilia to the school's only state football title in 1995.

Waguespack finished with a career record of 231-145, including two state championships, with stops at his alma mater St. James (1970-81), Cecilia (1987-2002) and Beau Chene (2002-2012).

Our prayers go out to his family and friends.