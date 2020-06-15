Everyone should watch and listen to this message.

High School Football Coach Jason Glenn delivered a very powerful message to his team and to his coaches. The coach from Kelin Oak High addressed what is currently happening in our country.

Coach Glenn got right to the point in this video when he said that we are family and that we cannot be divided.

I think we all know that we're in a very trying time, but that doesn't mean we can't all be better one day. And that's what I took from this message.

Like his team here, we too are one family and families go through tough times. But what ultimately makes us a better person is how you persevere through the challenging times.

I would highly encourage you to share this story with others on social media. Perhaps America needs to hear what Coach Glenn had to say to his team here.

Good work, Coach!

