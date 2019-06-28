Hidden Valley Ranch Wants A Ranch Flavored Pop-Tart

When someone on Twitter suggested Hidden Valley Ranch and Pop-Tarts should team up for a Ranch flavored Pop-Tart, Hidden Valley Ranch responded with enthusiasm...the folks at Pop-Tarts weren't nearly as excited.

Kyle Heroff made the Hidden Valley Ranch and Pop-Tarts graphic and tweeted it out saying "People say you can put ranch on anything...".

Hidden Valley Ranch quickly responded and was all about it, saying to Pop-Tarts "Let's have some fun and give the people what they want".

Pop-Tarts, however, wasn't having it. They quickly tweeted back, "lol no."