Here’s Why LeBron James is Changing His Number Back to 6

Some people argue that LeBron James' best years in the NBA were during his run with the Miami Heat.

Think about it, James won multiple championships through hard-fought battles against teams like the Spurs and Celtics all while donning the jersey number 6. And who could forget plays like this?

Well, it's back.

According to a report from The Athletic, LeBron is finally making the switch from 23 to 6 and it will officially happen after his new Space Jam movie drops. By the way, he wears the number 6 in that movie too.

Many speculated that LeBron was going back to 6 after getting bounced in the first round of the NBA playoffs for the first time in his career. Others remember when James tried to "give" A.D. the number 23 when he joined the Lakers (Davis wore 23 when he was in New Orleans, but A.D. was fine with sticking with the number 3.

Photo by Ronald Martinez, Getty Images

James waited a few years to make this move, and if it wasn't for a few small factors, he would have made it sooner.

money got in the way. There’d been a rumored switch when the Lakers traded for Anthony Davis, who wore number 23 with the Pelicans. Davis was going to switch to 23 and James was going to switch back to 6. But the trade was made in July and the deadline for new jersey numbers was on March 15. They could’ve made the switch, but the Lakers would’ve had to work out a deal with Nike, per Yahoo! Sports, and decided against it.

If you're wondering how LeBron has performed in each number, here's a quick breakdown.

In other news, number 23 Laker jerseys just shot way up in value.

Photo by Andy Lyons, Getty Images