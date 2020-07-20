If you are a basketball fan, you've no doubt been anxiously awaiting the return of hoops in one form or another. And this week Louisiana fans can see the New Orleans Pelicans play, even if it is just for three scrimmages.

Nola.com says the scrimmages will consist of four ten minute quarters, which usually last around 12 minutes each. Different lineups will be used, according to Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry.

All the action will take place from the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, Florida, where the team has been for the last two weeks. They have been getting tested for coronavirus on a daily basis, and all team members are present except for rookie Zion Williamson.

Williamson had to leave the bubble for an urgent family medical issue last week, and no other details have come out about his return since then.

Gentry pointed out that it would be great to have him back to play in the scrimmages, but the team already played 44 games without him this year, and they will carry on until his return.

good luck from all your home state fans.

Here's how you can view the scrimmages: