Here’s How To Help Fund Coach D.J. Looney’s Funeral Expenses

Saturday morning, Louisiana Ragin' Cajun assistant offensive line coach D.J. Looney suffered a heart attack at a team workout and passed away.

Stories of Looney's jovial nature, indelible spirit, positive impact, and elite coaching has been shared over the last several days.

He was an incredible person, and his legacy will live on through his loved ones, coaches he's worked with, and players he's coached.

Coach Looney did not have life insurance, and his family needs help covering funeral expenses.

For anyone who cares to donate, you can click here and go to a GoFundMe memorial page.