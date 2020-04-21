Due to COVID-19, the NFL draft will be different this year for many reasons.

The virtual draft will be based out of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's basement in Brooklyn, as he'll announce each pick of the 1st round beginning Thursday night.

Mercilessly booing Goodell will be missed this year. Without fans in attendance, the jeers for the commish will be sorely missed.

Or will it?

Recognizing an opportunity, the NFL is teaming up with Bud Light Seltzer to #BooTheCommish and raise money to fight COVID-19.

The Draft-A-Thon is the NFL's fundraising campaign centered around the draft to get funds to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Donations can be made now at NFL.com/RELIEF.

In the meantime, "BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!"

Goodell is leaning into it now.