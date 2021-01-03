Here Is A List Of The Acadiana Area Pharmacies Offering The COVID-19 Vaccine To People 70 And Older

Louisiana has begun to issue the first limited doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to people 70 and older.

These vaccines are only available for people in Phase 1B, Tier One which includes the following groups:

People who are 70 years of age and above;

Home health services patients and staff;

Ambulatory/outpatient health care personnel;

Residents, students and staff of schools of allied health; and

People being treated for end stage renal disease (patients on dialysis).

The Louisiana Department of Health has published their list of the 107 participating pharmacies statewide that will be issuing the vaccine on their website: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/

Of the 107 Louisiana pharmacies, 45 are chain pharmacies and 62 are independent. The pharmacies represent 51 parishes throughout all nine public health regions of the state.

Here is a list of the pharmacies in the Acadiana area issuing the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the entire updated list of Louisiana pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine click here.