Here Are the Faces and Real Singers of Milli Vanilli [PHOTOS]

Milli Vanilli consisted of two good-looking dudes from Munich named Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus. In the U.S., their 1989 debut album titled, "Girl You Know It's True", became a mega-seller and ended up winning the duo the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1990 which was later revoked.

Frank Farian, a German record producer and songwriter, put Morvan and Pilatus together. They became the faces of Milli Vanilli. But not the voices.

Farian, in what became the scheme of the century, recorded other singers for the album but used Morvan and Pilatus as the faces and lip-sync robots for all public photos and concert appearances.

At the peak of their success, Milli Vanilli performed in front of a sold-out audience at the Cajundome in Lafayette. There is no known video of that show currently available publicly. The show was flawless and audience members never knew the two stars never sang a note.

Fab and Rob's lip-syncing luck started to run out after a live performance on MTV in July of 1989. During the song "Girl You Know It's True", a hard drive problem caused the song to skip. The rest, as they say, is history.

So who are the real voices of Milli Vanilli? The two main voices are of Brad Howell and John Davis.

Brad Howell

Screenshot from Where Are They Now on OWN TV

John Davis

Screenshot from Willkommen bei Carmen Nebel 2015

On the hits, "Girl You Know It's True" (1988), "Baby Don't Forget My Number" (1989), "Girl I'm Gonna Miss You" (1989), "Blame It on the Rain" (1989) and "All or Nothing" (1989) these are the two male voices heard on the recordings.

Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus recorded a comeback album using their own voices in 1998 titled "Back and in Attack". Rob Pilatus, 32, died of an accidental drug and alcohol overdose the night before the promotional tour for the album. The album has never been released.