Here Are All the Rumored, Leaked & Confirmed Saints Games as We Await the Official 2021 Schedule Release

The official NFL schedule drops tonight at 7.

Schedule release day in the NFL is a reminder of why football is king in the United States.

Fanbases have known the home and road opponents their favorite team will face in 2021.

However, tonight they will know when each game takes place.

With the NFL schedule release party comes plenty of leaks leading up to it.

There's a photo floating around on social media with a complete rundown of the Saints 2021 schedule. Without an official release from the NFL, it can't be verified yet, but the dates on it have lined up with other dates reported on by members of the media.

If the above photo is accurate, the Saints have five primetime games, and two "American's Game of the Week" afternoon games on FOX.

One thing that stands out in the alleged schedule photo is in the top left corner. It reads "CONFIDENTIAL - WORK IN PROGRESS".

The right-hand corner reads "AS OF" then is cut off.

We'll have to wait until tonight to find out if it's 100% accurate.

If it is, the Saints 2021 schedule is as follows:

Week 1 (Sep. 12) : vs. Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m., FOX

: vs. Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m., FOX Week 2 (Sep. 19) : at Carolina Panthers, 12 p.m., FOX

: at Carolina Panthers, 12 p.m., FOX Week 3 (Sep. 26) : at New England Patriots, 12 p.m., FOX

: at New England Patriots, 12 p.m., FOX Week 4 (Oct. 3) : vs. New York Giants, 12 p.m., FOX

: vs. New York Giants, 12 p.m., FOX Week 5 (Oct. 10) : at Washington Football Team, 12 p.m., CBS

: at Washington Football Team, 12 p.m., CBS Week 6 (Oct. 17) : Bye Week

: Bye Week Week 7 (Oct. 25) : at Seattle Seahawks, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (MNF)

: at Seattle Seahawks, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (MNF) Week 8 (Oct. 31) : vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m., FOX

: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m., FOX Week 9 (Nov. 7) : vs. Atlanta Falcons, 12 p.m., FOX

: vs. Atlanta Falcons, 12 p.m., FOX Week 10 (Nov. 14) : at Tennessee Titans, 12 p.m., CBS

: at Tennessee Titans, 12 p.m., CBS Week 11 (Nov. 21) : at Philadelphia Eagles, 12 p.m., FOX

: at Philadelphia Eagles, 12 p.m., FOX Week 12 (Nov. 25) : vs. Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving), 7:20 p.m

: vs. Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving), 7:20 p.m Week 13 (Dec. 2) : vs. Dallas Cowboys, 7:20 p.m., FOX/NFL/Amazon (TNF)

Week 14 (Dec. 12) : at New York Jets, 12 p.m., FOX

: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 7:20 p.m., FOX/NFL/Amazon (TNF) : at New York Jets, 12 p.m., FOX Week 15 (Dec. 19) : at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:20 p.m., NBC (SNF)

: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:20 p.m., NBC (SNF) Week 16 (Dec. 27) : vs. Miami Dolphins, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (MNF)

: vs. Miami Dolphins, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (MNF) Week 17 (Jan. 2) : vs. Carolina Panthers, 12 p.m., FOX

: vs. Carolina Panthers, 12 p.m., FOX Week 18 (Jan. 9): at Atlanta Falcons, 12 p.m., FOX

A few things stand out.

A Monday night game at Seattle, followed by a cross country flight back to New Orleans and a short week of preparation for the Buccaneers on Halloween is not ideal.

A more favorable layout would have been a Monday night game at Seattle in week 6, and the bye in week 7.

Another factor is the low number of Sunday noon games at the Superdome. With only 3 on the schedule, late afternoon and primetime games will give the fans plenty of time to get lathered up.

Lastly, even with Drew Brees retired, the Saints are still a popular national draw.

Here is a rundown of all the rumored and confirmed games for the New Orleans Saints.

Week 1 begins with a visit from the Green Bay Packers.

Two weeks later it's a road matchup with the Patriots.

The bye week comes in week 6.

Week 8 of the season lands on Halloween, and Saints fans will have a chance to dress up for one of the most anticipated games on the schedule when they host their divisional foe Tampa Bay.

If you're looking enjoy watching the Saints on holidays, you'll have an opportunity this year. And I imagine some fans will be adding buffalo wings to the Thanksgiving day menu.

It's easy to surmise the week 12 Thanksgiving matchup versus Buffalo will be in primetime, as both the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions have exclusivity to the two-day games each year on the last Thursday of November.

One week after stuffing yourself with Turkey (and maybe buffalo wings) get ready for a Thursday night primetime matchup at the Superdome against the Dallas Cowboys.

Continue to refresh this story throughout the day for all updates regarding 2021 Saints schedule leaks.

Every Saints Player Released in 2021 and the Cap Savings of Each One

Heisman Winners Who Played For Saints

New Orleans Saints Players With Memorable Nicknames