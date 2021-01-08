Heisman Trophy Winners Who Played For Saints

The Heisman Trophy is the most recognizable award in college sports, and the trophy itself is arguably the most recognized award in all of sports.

Awarded to the best college football player as voted on by the Heisman committee, it guarantees the winner lifelong fame.

While some Heisman winners have gone on to have magnificent NFL careers, others couldn't make an active NFL roster.

Seven players who won the Heisman Trophy went on to spend part of their NFL career with the Saints.

Some shined, while others fizzled.