Heisman Trophy Winners Who Played For Saints

Photo by Kent Gidley/Heisman Trophy Trust via Getty Images

The Heisman Trophy is the most recognizable award in college sports, and the trophy itself is arguably the most recognized award in all of sports.

Awarded to the best college football player as voted on by the Heisman committee, it guarantees the winner lifelong fame.

While some Heisman winners have gone on to have magnificent NFL careers, others couldn't make an active NFL roster.

Seven players who won the Heisman Trophy went on to spend part of their NFL career with the Saints.

Some shined, while others fizzled.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: danny wuerffel, earl campbell, george rogers, heisman trophy, jameis winston, mark ingram, New Orleans Saints, reggie bush, ricky williams
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top