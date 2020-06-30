Hayden Cantrelle With Kind Words For Cajun Nation

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The pillar at one of the premier positions on the baseball field since he was a freshman back in 2017, Hayden Cantrelle has dealt with adversity in slow starts and expectations being a local on a big stage.

He's moving on in his baseball journey but as they say when one chapter ends a new one is surely set to begin. For Cantrelle, he closes the Ragin' Cajuns playing chapter of his adventure but is set to embark on his professional career as a ballplayer after being drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 5th and final round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

On Monday, the young middle infielder took to Instagram to share a few words of appreciation for the cULture of Lafayette and the Acadiana area and to share exactly how much he valued being a Cajun.

Who knows what this chapter has in store for Cantrelle but you can bet he's going to work his butt off and do everything he can within his power to accomplish his goals and dreams of playing at the highest level in the Majors.

We wish you nothing but the best Hayden, thank you for all you have given this area since you were young and especially over the past three years, it's been a joy to watch you play. We'll always put 5 on it. Geaux Cajuns.

