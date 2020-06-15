Hayden Cantrelle Talks Draft Process, The Next Step, Career At UL & More [Audio]

Hayden Cantrelle had to wait a little while last Thursday night to hear his name called at the MLB Draft, but eventually, he was selected in the 5th round by the Milwaukee Brewers.

What unfolded behind the scenes before that moment?

The former Teurlings and Louisiana Ragin' Cajun shortstop standout joined me on my show this morning to discuss the draft process, the moment he found out Milwaukee was selecting him, behind the scenes negotiations, preparing for the next step, his time at UL, being a YouTuber and much more.

